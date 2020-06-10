The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center announced Wednesday that it is closing due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. Another staff member is also exhibiting symptoms and awaiting results, the center said on social media. Both impacted staff members are in isolation.

RELATED: Summer outlook: As Texas opens up, travel news to know right now

Any guests who have purchased tickets will receive refunds; member reservations will also be canceled.

“The center will follow the guidance of the University of Texas at Austin Occupational Health Program, the CDC and local health officials to ensure the safety of our staff and guests and determine a safe date for reopening. We will remain closed until further notice,” the post said.

Check wildflower.org for updates.