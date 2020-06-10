Paramount Theatre is offering its summer camps virtually this year, but it’s also offering other programming through its Story Wranglers program.

Each Monday on austintheatre.org/storywranglers, Story Wranglers Summer Writing Roundup announces the theme for the week in a video. Then kids have until 6 p.m. Thursday to come up with a story and submit it. to the website Each week, Story Wranglers will choose one submitted story to then turn into a song, a sketch or an animation by a guest artist.

This week the theme is Courage and guest artist Jackie Venson will create a song with the winning submission.