We’ve written about a lot of Austin-area summer camps — from Zach Theatre, the Paramount, the Thinkery, Girls Empowerment Network, GirlStart, Boy Scouts of America Capitol Area Council and Girl Scouts of Central Texas— going virtually this year.

One more online possibility is from the Austin-based CodeWizardHQ. It offers a three-week coding class for kids in three different age groups: grades 3-5, grades 6-8 and grades 9-12. The one-hour live instruction four days a week takes kids from Minecraft to website development. Each three-week session breaks down to $149 a week.

The first session, which began Monday, is full. Session II (July 6-23) and Session III (Aug. 3-20) has openings. Keep in mind Austin ISD is scheduled to go back to school Aug. 18, Eanes on Aug. 19 and Round Rock and Hays, Aug. 20. Leander and Pflugerville begin Aug. 13.

Find out more at codewizardshq.com.