OK, Austin. Time for summer reading. After the coronavirus pandemic first threw things into chaos in March, here are updates on ways to fill your book shelf through a few (but not all!) local sources.

Black Pearl Books, a newer bookseller on the local scene, is a black- and female-owned business. They’ve recently reported “overwhelming love and support” and say they are working to fulfill new and existing orders. You can order online and have books shipped to you. (blackpearlbookstore.com)

THANK YOU ALL for the overwhelming love and support!! We are working diligently to fulfill orders. We know you have other shopping options so are truly grateful for your business. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we process your orders. . . . #blackpearlbooks

A post shared by Black Pearl Books (@blackpearlbooks) on Jun 2, 2020 at 8:08am PDT

BookPeople (603 N. Lamar Blvd.) announced on May 26 that it has resumed curbside pickup for orders, following a temporary suspension of the service. Curbside pickup will be available daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., except for 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Orders can only be placed through the BookPeople website and must be paid for in advance. (bookpeople.com)

Malvern Books (613 W. 29th St.) tweeted this week that it’s now offering curbside pickup from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday Saturday. Call 512-322-2097 to check availability of titles, pay for your order and arrange a time to come to the store. (malvernbooks.com)

We're offering curbside pick-up, Tues – Sat, 12-5 pm. Call us at 512-322-2097 to see if we have the title/s you want in stock. If we do, we’ll take your credit card info over the phone & arrange a time for you to come to the store, where we’ll bring the book/s to you in your car. pic.twitter.com/ZUKGB3tvPj

— Malvern Books (@MalvernBooksTX) June 3, 2020

Bookwoman (5501 N. Lamar Blvd., No. A-105) also is currently taking online and phone orders (call 512-472-2785) and offering curbside pickup. (ebookwoman.com)

Austin Public Library branches begin curbside service June 8. Book drops opened June 1. (library.austintexas.org)

South Congress Books (1608 South Congress Ave.) has reopened with limited hours from noon to 6 p.m. daily. Only five customers are allowed at a time and all are required to wear masks. Free domestic shipping is available, too. (southcongressbooks.com)

