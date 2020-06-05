AGE of Central Texas is hosting two virtual seminars for caregivers to help plan end-of-life and advanced-care decisions with their loved ones.

The seminars will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 13 and June 20 and are free.

“Advanced Care Planning: The GIFT Project” will cover how to:

• Identify your wishes

• Decide who you would like to speak for you

• Discuss your wishes with loved ones

• Complete your advance directives

The first session will concentrate on the why. The second session will concentrate on the documents.

Registration for the conference is free, but space is limited. Participants can register by calling 512-600-9275, or online at http://www.TinyURL.com/AGEjune2020.

You can find other programs and resources at www.AGEofCentralTX.org or call -512-451-4611.