This summer, many summer camps have been shifting what they typically do to keep stay-at-home orders in mind and practice safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Paramount Theatre typically offers its musical theater Camp Paramount and play-creation Camp Story Wranglers, and this year is no different, but the camps have shifted to virtual platforms.

Each two-week session will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and campers will need a Zoom-compatible device to use as well as a reliable internet connection and headphones.

Some of the camps will be on-screen, some will be at-home activities.

Camp Paramount is offering two sessions, which will be different: June 15-26, and July 20-31. Each session is $550. It’s for grades first through 10th.

Camp Story Wrangers is July 6-17 and will involve story-writing, song-writing, costume and prop design and acting. It’s for third through 10th grades. $550.

Sign up or apply for a scholarship at austintheatre.org/camps.