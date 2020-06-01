Parents, you made it through school in a virtual learning environment. Hooray! Now, what?

Check Austin360.com for regular suggestions of what do to with the kids at home this summer.

One cool program comes from the Texas Cultural Trust. Each week a different artist, Texas business, or Texas legend offers a coloring page.

Texas first lady Cecilia Abbott offers a coloring page of the Governor’s Mansion with dogs Peaches and Pancake.

Artist Shanny Lott give us a giraffe, and artist Randal Ford offers a tiger. H-E-B is there with the H-E-Buddy. Musician Ray Benson gives us a portrait, and author Stephen Harrigan sketches Texas legend Davy Crockett with his raccoon skin hat. If you like flowers, The Kindness Campaign and artist Linda LaMantia offer coloring pages. You can "Dance like no one is watching!" with dancer Lauren Anderson.

More modern and abstract offerings come from artists Cruz Ortiz, Sade Lawson, Leo Villareal and Trenton Doyle Hancock.

Find the pages at txculturaltrust.org/home-is-where-the-art-is/coloring-pages/. You can tag your work on social media with hastags #ArtCanTexas and #HomeiswheretheARTis.