Each Tuesday in June, the Nobelity Project is offering Facebook Live content about wildlife conservation in a program it’s calling Summer Camp Safari.

Go to Nobelity Project’s Facebook page, facebook.com/nobelityproject Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m. to find the hour-long program.

Founder Turk Pipkin will be talking to different people from around the world.

June 2: Northern white rhinos with Richard Virgne, CEO of Kenya’s Ol Pejeta Conservancy. They’ll also be naming a new baby black rhino during this session.

June 9: Lions with Adam Bannister of the Mara Angama Foundation. You’ll go on a photo safari in Kenya.

June 16: Elephants with Jake Wall of Mara Elephant Project. You’ll take a virtual flight over a herd of animals.

June 23: Mountain gorilla with Dr. Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka. Go into the mountains of Uganda to a gorilla clinic.

June 30: Monarch butterflies with Ellen Sharp and Joel Moreno of Butterflies and their People. You see where the monarchs winter in Mexico.