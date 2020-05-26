Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s proclamation that water parks may reopen at 25% capacity on Friday, Typhoon Texas in Pflugerville announced on Facebook that it will begin welcoming visitors this weekend.

The park, which was formerly Hawaiian Falls and is located at 18500 TX-130 North Service Road in Pflugerville, will reopen May 29. According to a Facebook live from the park on Tuesday afternoon, anyone who purchases a $39.99 day ticket will also receive free admission for the rest of the summer. One important change, however, is that all visits will require a reservation.

Typhoon Texas also has a location in Houston. For more information, visit typhoontexas.com.