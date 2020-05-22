Torchy’s Tacos, a popular homegrown chain, has reopened most of its dining rooms in Austin, the company announced this week. The taco restaurants were closed for weeks due to measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Although Torchy’s is excited to reunite in person with taco junkies, the health and safety of guests and employees remains a top priority,” the company said in a statement. “As a result, Torchy’s has implemented multiple precautionary health measures including member wellness checks, mask and glove policies, occupancy guidelines, and social distancing protocols.”

After allowing restaurant dining rooms to reopen at 25% capacity earlier this month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered that eateries can raise their capacity to 50% as of Friday. Abbott also lifted a shutdown on bars, which can now operate at 25% capacity.

Torchy’s Tacos lists the status of its restaurants on its website. The only Austin-area locations not open are the Burnet Road, Guadalupe Street and Spicewood Springs Road stores. The San Marcos location also remains closed.

