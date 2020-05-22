I thought all that cyberpunk hair-whipping looked familiar.

Lady Gaga’s new single featuring Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me,” dropped at midnight. It’s a Euro-house-style floor-filler about dancing through your sadness, and thus, it is the perfect pop song. I listened to it six times in bed before going to sleep; I recommend you do the same tonight.

Gaga released the song’s music video on Friday afternoon, a slippery and bouncy slice of cinematic choreography that sees Gaga and Grande leading the way to sci-fi catharsis. Also, there is a lot of rain, and Gaga pulls a dagger out of her leg.

But “Rain On Me” is the Ga-gift that keeps Ga-giving. The “Poker Face” hitmaker tweeted that the video was directed by Austin’s own Robert Rodriguez.

#RAINONME MUSIC VIDEO WITH @ARIANAGRANDE OUT NOWhttps://t.co/ACFG20boT7

DIRECTED BY ROBERT RODRIGUEZ pic.twitter.com/d3p2TOcw8o

— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 22, 2020

Rolling Stone reported that it’s indeed that Robert Rodriguez.

This isn’t the first time the singer and Rodriguez have collaborated. Gaga made her film debut in the director’s 2013 “Machete Kills,” playing La Camaleón. She’s since been nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in “A Star Is Born” and won a Golden Globe for her role in the TV anthology “American Horror Story.”

Rodriguez, who rose to fame helming movies like “From Dusk Till Dawn,” “Sin City,” and the “Spy Kids” franchise, last year released the feature film “Alita: Battle Angel.” Scenes from “Machete Kills” appear in the video for Gaga’s song “Aura,” which was used to promote the film.

“Chromatica,” the sixth solo album from Lady Gaga, comes out May 29.

MORE FROM AUSTIN360

So, Lady Gaga showed up to sing at Antone’s in Austin

These Austin bars are now reopening after coronavirus closures

Day in the life of JuiceLand’s Matt Shook: Unicorns, banana cars and Ginuwine