ATX Television Festival already had standout programming lined up for its first digital festival — the cast of “Scrubs,” c’mon. On Friday, the festival announced new additions to the lineup.

• HBO will present a panel with the cast and creative staff of its new “Perry Mason” reboot, which premieres June 21. Panelists have yet to be announced.

• Showtime will provide a look at its “Outcry” docuseries. It tells the story of the Greg Kelley, the Central Texas man who last year was declared innocent of the super aggravated sexual assault of a 4-year-old boy at a Cedar Park day care after a years-long legal saga. The docuseries had been set to screen at South by Southwest in March before that festival was canceled. “Outcry” director and executive producer Pat Kondelis will join ATX Television Festival for a conversation about the show.

• The cast and executive producers of HBO Max’s “Search Party” will participate in a table read ahead of the third-season premiere on June 25. Confirmed cast participants include Alia Shawkat, Meredith Hagner, John Early, John Reynolds and Brandon Michael Hall.

• FX Networks are set to present a retrospective of “Justified”; stars Timothy Olyphant and Joelle Carter and creator Graham Yost will be among the participants.

• Pop TV’s “One Day at a Time” returns to the fest this year, with Rita Moreno, Justina Machado, Isabella Gomez and Gloria Calderón Kellett set to join viewers for an “informal brunch conversation to discuss the series’ upcoming animated special, ‘The Politics Episode,’ which will air June 16,” according to a news release.

• Shows featured in other programming will include HBO Max’s “Legendary,” Peacock’s “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home” and Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere.” The fest also will feature panels about the “Chicago Fire”/“Chicago P.D.”/“Chicago Med” universe of shows; women in the TV industry (with famed producer Marti Noxon among those set to appear); and series that have ended or will end in 2020.

ATX Television Festival’s virtual event is set for June 5-7. All content will be free to watch at the festival’s YouTube page. Go to atxfestival.com for more information.