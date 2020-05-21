Several Austin-area bars plan to turn on their lights Friday, thanks to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order allowing drinking establishments to reopen at 25% capacity and with new safety protocols. A handful of the city’s strip clubs seem to be taking advantage of the order, too.

Local adult establishments including the Yellow Rose, the Landing Strip, Palazio Men’s Club, XTC Cabaret, Chicas Bonitas and Foxy’s Cabaret announced via social media that they will reopen May 22. All have been closed for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several serve food in addition to drinks.

Some of the businesses specifically address safety concerns. In a Facebook post directed toward its entertainers, Foxy’s Cabaret wrote that hair and makeup would need to be finished upon arrival and that they "must have protective masks as well. All of this is a requirement to work, no exceptions. We will go over the new rules as well before you ever step foot on floor."

XTC Cabaret wrote on Facebook that it would observe social distancing and encouraged face masks and hand washing. The Yellow Rose’s Facebook post also encouraged masks and gloves.

Palazio Men’s Club manager Kelly Jones told KVUE that the club would use a clicker to keep track of capacity and will take customers’ and employees’ temperatures before entry. The club also plans to maintain social distancing between customers and entertainers with barriers around stages, and dancers must wear masks, according to the news station.

"They will have to wear masks, yes, so we’ve encouraged them to be creative — find something they like that maybe goes with their outfits and kind of follows in with what we’re going for here," Jones told KVUE.

The state also issued safety guidelines with Abbott’s latest reopening order. Patrons at drinking establishments are not allowed to order at the bar or linger in common areas. Only table service is allowed, and tables can seat up to six. Dancing by bar patrons is discouraged. The state guidelines also included directives for staff training and sanitization of spaces. Read the state’s full checklist here.