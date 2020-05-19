On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that summer camps and youth programs can open in Texas beginning May 31 with recommendations to mitigate the virus.

Some camps are opening, others are going virtually.

Andy Roddick Foundation every year offers a summer learning program for children in underserved communities in Austin.

This year, the foundation is offering a virtual program for all kids. Each week there’s an activity menu of activities that folks can download. It includes links to great activities by other folks like the Thinkery and Audible. https://www.arfoundation.org/weekly-activity-menus

Then each day there are instructional videos for things to do at home.

https://www.arfoundation.org/maker-monday

https://www.arfoundation.org/team-building-tuesday

https://www.arfoundation.org/workout-wednesday

https://www.arfoundation.org/thoughtful-thursday

https://www.arfoundation.org/family-friday

The really cool thing is there’s now multiple weeks of videos on each link, and the supplies needed are all things you probably already have at home.

The foundation also has a resource library of where to get help in English: https://www.arfoundation.org/coronavirus-resources and in Spanish: https://www.arfoundation.org/coronavirus-resources-en-espanol