Families will be able to get a free 20-pound box of fresh fruits and vegetables each Tuesday from the YMCA of Austin, Brighter Bites and DiMare Foods.

Each Tuesday through August beginning at 9 a.m., people can come to the North YMCA, 1000 W. Rundberg Lane. Drivers are asked to enter the parking lot from Mearns Meadow Drive.

People can come to East Communities YMCA, 5315 Ed Bluestein Blvd., beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Drivers should enter the parking lot through the northbound lane of Ed Bluestein Boulevard.

At both sites its a first-come, first-served basis. It’s a touch-less delivery system, but you can walk up to be served.

"At a time when many are hurting and hungry, we need to do whatever we can to ensure families and communities have fresh fruits and vegetables on their plates," said James Finck, YMCA of Austin President and CEO, in a press release. "We’re excited to be able to partner with Brighter Bites and DiMare Fresh to help our community."

Before COVID-19 hit, 25,000 families around the country were enrolled in the Brighter Bites program which gave them 25 pounds of fresh produce a week through their schools.

"This partnership with the YMCA of Austin and DiMare Fresh will ensure Brighter Bites families in Austin continue to receive fresh, immune-boosting produce at a time when they need it most," said Brighter Bites Director of Sourcing Jennifer Boone, in a press release. "The program will allow us to expand our reach."

DiMare Fresh will be preparing and delivering the boxes for distribution.