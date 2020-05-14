Parents, take a deep breath. You’ve been your child’s pseudo teacher, your child’s tech support to get onto new educational platforms and virtual classrooms since spring break. Now, you are about to become the camp counselor and director.

Or are you?

Local camp directors and educational program coordinators have been trying to figure out just how to run their summer camps in this world of social distancing and COVID-19 uncertainty, and how to create virtual elements and hands-on home learning.

They are doing so while trying to anticipate just what guidance might come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Camp Association, which is waiting on the CDC, as well as local and state public health and elected officials' proclamations and orders.

Steve Baskin is one of those summer camp directors waiting on news. He has three different plans in his head for this summer at Camp Champions, an overnight camp in Marble Falls. One of those plans is canceling camp altogether.

He’s waiting on the guidelines and then says he’ll “apply my own judgments to make sure we can have a healthy community.”

He hasn’t canceled yet because “I think what we do really matters.”

Camp, he says, helped him rewrite his life from a kid with asthma with a jock for an older brother to a cool, quirky kid.

Camp is even more important now, he says, because it’s “the only place where children are tech-free and happy.”

Even if camp does happen this year, he knows it will be very different. Campers might be asked to self-isolate before they come to camp. Counselors won’t be able to leave camp on their nights off. There will be no camp dances, and he’ll have to limit the interaction between camp groups. It will mean supervised hand-washing and kids being served their meals instead of serving themselves.

He remembers 2009 when the swine flu hit camps and he had to pivot the program to minimize the exposure once one child ended up with a fever and had to be sent home.

If camp does not run this summer, he’ll continue doing weekly videos of camp activities. “It’s more of a staying connected than a substitute for camp,” Baskin says.

Some overnight camps already have canceled for the summer. Austin Sunshine Camps has been running a free overnight camp in Zilker Park since 1928.

Campers ages 8 to 11 spend five days and four nights in the Zilker Lodge. Older kids ages 12 to 15 stay at a different camp in Marble Falls. Kids just have to qualify for the federal free or reduced lunch program to attend.

“Camp is a place where, in a perfect world, we get to put our worries aside,” says Erica Blue, the chief executive officer of Austin Sunshine Camps.

Right now its first four sessions will be held virtually in a camp it’s calling Camp Homemade Sunshine. For the last four sessions, it still is waiting to decide whether they will be in-person or virtual.

In its virtual camps, kids will be put into small cabins on Zoom to provide interaction between campers through its virtual platform. Two adults will be in each cabin. Sometimes all the cabins will come together for an activity. Sometimes campers will go off of the virtual platform to go and do an activity before coming back to the group.

Blue is hoping that some of the magic of camp won’t be lost and that the small cabins will want to meet in person one day.

“Everyone is bummed out,” Blue says of needing to move to virtual camp for at least the first four weeks. “When you think of camp, there’s so much excitement and fun and anticipation.”

For some of the campers’ parents, it’s especially sad. Many are single parents or working multiple jobs. “This is the one time a year a lot of our parents get to take a break,” she says.

Extend-a-Care for Kids merged with the YMCA of Austin in January and was set to provide many summer day camps in schools and YMCA facilities throughout Central Texas.

Joan Altobelli, who is the vice president of licensed child care services, says right now they can’t run in-person summer camps until state and local governments allow them to provide care for more than the children of essential workers.

Currently, they are running three day camps and looking at opening up a fourth, but the only kids who are allowed to be there are those of essential workers.

Kids are met outside and screened with a health check including temperature. Staff’s temperatures are tested every four hours. Everyone over age 10 wears a mask. Each group of nine children and one teacher stays in the same room all day. The kids all have their own separate supplies. Surfaces are cleaned every hour.

Altobelli says they have had to rethink how to do things like play games. Kids can’t touch each other or shared objects like balls, but the staff find ways to get creative.

“We have fun with them,” she says.

The YMCA is also offering some virtual learning including cooking and sign language lessons for kids at austinymca.org

Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department, which runs camps at recreation centers and places like the Austin Nature and Science Center and the Dougherty Arts Center, is still assessing the situation.

Boy Scouts of America Capitol Area Council is turning its weeklong Cub Scout Day Camp into virtual camp, which will have on-demand virtual activities and some things campers do on their own between sessions. There are three different camps offered with themes, from outdoors to space to weird science. Each camp offers five days of four-plus hours of activities.

The camp is for kids in second through fifth grade. You don’t have to be a member to participate, and the cost is $50, which includes a box of camp supplies that will be shipped to the camper.

The camps are designed for kids to get some instruction and then “go and do it. Do stuff with your hands, do an activity in your yard, be more active,” says Charles Mead, director of marketing and public relations for the council. Those camps can be found at bsacac.org.

The traditional weeklong TechLab STEAM program also will be virtual. This one will have Zoom instruction times and then some time when kids will go off to work on a project and then return to Zoom for the next step. This one is $225 and open to all kids entering third through ninth grade. You can register for it at techlab.camp.

It’s also offering virtual badge camps for its older scouts to help them stay on schedule for Eagle Scout requirements.

Girl Scouts of Central Texas had 1,700 girls coming to its two overnight camps and primary day camps. “It was going to be an epic summer,” says Alicia Gust, senior director of camps.

It canceled its overnight camps and its day camp in Zilker Park but is still hoping to be able to run its day camp at its headquarters in July and perhaps add a few daytime activities at the overnight camps for small groups later in the summer.

For now it’s creating virtual content one or two times a week that feel like camp, such as virtual campfire song sessions and using its pools to test “Will it sink or float?” with various objects. These virtual programs can be accessed on gsctx.org by the whole family, not just the girls, and some of them don’t require membership to Girl Scouts. The programs department is running virtual badge workshops as well.

“The minute we can get back to camp, we will,” Gust says, but girls can look at this as an opportunity. If girls have always wanted to attend camp in Hawaii, now is their chance. They can go to different Girl Scout councils and see what they are offering, and there might be some partnership opportunities between councils.

The Thinkery children’s museum has canceled the first two weeks of in-person camp and will be offering Thinkery Camp at Home throughout the summer. It will assess the future of its in-person camps weekly as new state and local orders are issued and as the CDC issues guidelines.

If it is able to do in-person camps, those will happen with no other guests in the building. The number of kids in each group will be lowered, and each camper will have their own space and own supplies that are not shared. There will be health checks and planned hand-washing and bathroom breaks. Activities will be planned so that kids from different groups aren’t interacting. Within their own group, there will be what new CEO Andy Bell calls “strong social distancing.” All pickup and drop off will happen outside the building.

For the Thinkery Camp at Home program, each camp will come with a kit that parents will pick up curbside before camp starts. Each kit will feature 10 STEAM activities and all the supplies as well as instructions. The Thinkery Camp at Home has two age groups: prekindergarten to first grade and second through fifth grade. The camps will use the online learning platform Seesaw and include an unboxing ceremony each week, as well as office hours to get help from Thinkery educators, and show-and-tell sessions at the end.

If kids aren’t able to participate virtually, they can still sign up for camp at thinkeryaustin.org and get the kit and do the activities independently.

One of the pieces of feedback the Thinkery got from parents in setting up what virtual camp would be like is “it’s really challenging for caregivers to have those set times when their child needs to be in front of a device,” says Rachel Hamilton, associate director of programming.

The only parts of camp that will be live are the unboxing and the show-and-tell sessions, but those will be posted for kids to watch later if they want.

If they do choose to use the Seesaw platform, the kids can create their own portfolio of the work they did at camp while working independently or within the office hours of the camp.

Each kit includes instructions with a guide to how long each activity should take and what parts a caregiver might need to help with. The kits for the younger group use a lot of icons and pictograms to explain the instructions to prereaders.

The virtual camp might be a chance for the Thinkery to reach more kids and caregivers who couldn’t ordinarily get to the museum, Bell says. “It will be an opportunity, not just this summer, but in other ways in the future.”

The Thinkery also has other at-home activities and virtual show-and-tells already online.

Zach Theatre moved its spring classes to a virtual classroom and now will be doing so for camps at least in June. Its virtual camps will be conducted over Zoom with a shorter day and at a reduced price. The registration will be coming out in the next few weeks at zachtheatre.org.

Zach will be tailoring what it offers around what works well on Zoom. They’ve already discovered that playwriting works but music does not. They’ve also figured out that smaller classes work better in this platform.

“The goal here is to make it as user-friendly and fun and build interactivity with our students,” says Chad Dike, director of education and community engagement at Zach Theatre.

Zach will continue to assess whether it needs to cancel the in-person camps for July and August.

This mix of virtual and online is also being adopted by Girls Empowerment Network, which is offering Spark Kits. The $35 kits, which also can be given free to girls who qualify, will include daily virtual access to online learning and connection with fellow girls, as well as a workbook with 25 self-guided and collaborative activities, plus all the supplies for the activities. The kits are designed for girls in third through eighth grade.

For Julia Cuba Lewis, executive director of Girls Empowerment Network, it was important to continue to teach self-efficacy, including collaboration, communication, coping skills, confidence, creativity and critical thinking.

The staff interviewed families about what they wanted in summer activities and learned that families were concerned about food insecurity and working from home, as well as girls living in isolation without their friends at school. They also found many families where girls didn’t have access to technology.

The Spark Kits can be done on girls’ own time, but they are invited to collaborate and connect with other girls with a virtual log-in daily. If they only have a cellphone, they can still participate at the highest level, Lewis says.

One thing Lewis is really excited about: Each kit is being personally decorated and delivered to girls by a member of a spirit squad of volunteers. Sign up for one at girlsempowermentnetwork.org.

What Girlstart kept hearing from parents was that they were frustrated with the options they have been given with distance learning, says Tamara Hudgins, executive director. Girlstart, which offers STEM learning for girls, set about figuring out “how is it possible to continue to deliver a Girlstart program despite the screen. Our programs can be sticky and meaningful. They can be engaging. They can have a true learning experience without the parent doing the prompting.”

They did a pilot with 276 girls who were in Girlstart’s after-school program, and the girls taught them a lot about how to create STEM education in a virtual space.

The weeklong virtual camps will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, but it won’t be all in front of the screen. Girls will have a chance to ask questions of each other and work together, but they will also go away from the screen to work together.

Hudgins says the camp is still meant to give parents a respite so that they know they can work during camp hours. “It’s not a summer camp for parents; it’s a summer camp for girls.”

Each girl will get a kit that will have a piece of technology in it that they can keep, as well as other supplies such as an engineering journal. Everything in the box can be used without internet access or a device, but Girlstart’s goal is to make sure that each participating girl can access the interactive portions, which might mean providing a device. Girlstart will be offering two different camps, one in June and one in July.

Girls who already were registered for camp will have the option to transfer to online, get a refund or move their registration to next year. New registrations will be at girlstart.org. Girlstart is already offering STEM at Home activities on its site in the meantime.

VentureLab, which teaches entrepreneurship, was planning to create some e-learning opportunities when COVID-19 happened. Now those plans are being put into reality with what it calls a summer camp in a box.

“We know that people are looking for summer solutions,” says Julie Shannan, executive director at VentureLab.

Its virtual camp will be a hybrid of online learning and offline learning, and one will be for elementary school age and one for middle school age. There will be a morning huddle and then some offline work and then an afternoon huddle. The camps are $25 for each weeklong session. Sign up at venturelab.org.

Typically, VentureLab creates programming for schools and community groups to do in their camps. It will still be doing some of that as well as getting its self-paced workbook into the hands of kids around Central Texas through the Junior League’s Food in Tummies program, local schools and community centers.

The workbook allows kids to do offline entrepreneurial activities if they don’t have internet or access to a computer. VentureLab also has a downloadable workbook for children to do with a caregiver on its site.

VentureLab has been putting together free virtual lessons in entrepreneurship while kids have been out of school. It will continue adding one lesson a week throughout summer.

It also launched its VentureLab Spark program to pair a young entrepreneur with an experienced mentor as well as to help fund up to $500 in materials to get their business started.

Moolah U, which also teaches entrepreneurship, is offering five-day camps throughout the summer. Each session will have virtual instructions and mentorship at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Between the sessions, kids will brainstorm and plan their business before presenting their businesses during the final session. Each session only has 20 kids. Tuition is $160. Find information at moolahu.com.

Neuron Garage is offering one-week full-day and two-week half-day camps online this year. Activities include movement, group games, building and online games. Each camp is $195, plus a build box that has all the supplies for $90. The camps include a technology device. Register at neurongarage.com.