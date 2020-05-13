When looking for a sign of hope, I tend to head to the Pedernales Falls. I can find a secluded space and lose myself in thought and prayer to the ambient noise of the water flow.

The landscape is never the same from visit to visit. Change, seen or unseen, is always being carved out, whether from destructive flash floods, which move large boulders and earth in fashions unimaginable, or from the subtle trickle of water slowly cutting an impression that would not be visible to the naked eye for more than a hundred years.

Off to the sides, or in between swaths of rushing water, stranded pools lie trapped in pockets of the rocks, created from the waters of a thousand storms. Many of these pools are deep, and escape comes only as humidity from the punishing Texas sun.

Water has that amazing ability to make its own way in unpredictable displays of power and force that can be very deceptive and patient in its impact. Eventually, with the passing of time, water imposes its own imprint on those very same rocks. Even in the midst of a Texas drought, there is never any real doubt that the waters will return eventually.

Life in COVID-19 times resembles these waters. Life is moving in different directions. For each person, it is taking a different path. We have each entered the waters at a different spot.

For now, many people are stuck in the current crevices, the current reality to hold a job, any job, or the need to provide for one’s family, regardless of the sacrifices that result, as well as many other situations.

It is unknown whether the present path for many will remain their path, or if it is a temporary one, awaiting the next rains and impositions of new forces. The loss of a job, a new job, a new city perhaps?

The luxury of waiting to see what develops in the years ahead doesn’t mesh well with the need to survive today. Institutional poverty does not know what a virus is. Systemic racism and scapegoating flourish in our communities during times of economic stress and uncertainty, leaving stagnant pools to breed harm to those who are stuck in them.

For many others, due to the geography and privilege of our birth, we are able to build barriers and dams between ourselves and the destructive power of the water flow. Our pools are different, clean, maintained, providing comfort and a place of relaxation …. or perhaps just the illusion that all is right in the waters around us. A false understanding of our larger communities perhaps?

The waters of life are constantly moving. In some places they meander at a tranquil pace, where in others they rush around obstacles at each bend. Sometimes we have the means to control their path. For most, the waters run in directions out of our control.

Unfortunately, the landscape for some will not change that much in the near future, bringing with it that familiar feeling of being caught in a stranded pool, locked in from all sides due to the systemic resistance to equity.

I have faith that together as a community, like water, we will move forward in new and maybe unknown directions as the rains continue and cycle through.

There are those who are caught, perhaps dying, stranded in isolated pools or in currents too strong for them to manage on their own. We will have to swim against the currents to ensure that we do not leave our neighbors behind, and swim together to better shores.

Routes for water to move will emerge. Thirst will be quenched. Life will spring from the land.

Dr. James Puglisi is an educator and trainer in cultural and religious diversity and has served in the campus ministry office at St. Edward's University for the past 15 years. Doing Good Together is compiled by Interfaith Action of Central Texas, interfaithtexas.org.