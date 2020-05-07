Another Austin area cinema is taking advantage of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order allowing movie theaters to reopen at 25% capacity. Lake Creek 7, a Southwest Theaters location, on Research Boulevard will open its doors again May 8.

The far North Austin theater had been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"In accordance with Governor Abbott's executive order GA-18 we are following and or exceeding the minimum recommended health protocols for movie theaters," a statement posted to the Lake Creek 7 website reads. "We are also following the CDC’s recommendations for cleaning and disinfecting and the FDA’s recommendations for retail food stores and restaurants along with many other resources."

The statement also urges customers to read a linked PDF of the Texas Health and Human Services Department’s checklist for movie theater customers before showing up. The Lake Creek 7 website does not list any specific measures that it is taking to ensure safety as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the area. Calls to Lake Creek 7 are directed to an automated message, which says the theater will not be accepting cash for now.

Most major movie releases have been postponed due to the pandemic. Lake Creek 7’s reopening showtimes include recent releases like "Trolls World Tour" and older films like "Pretty In Pink." One twist: Indie film "The Burnt Orange Heresy," which was released right as the pandemic began to lead to closures across the country, will debut in Austin at the theater, too.

The Williamson County and Cities Health District reported 11 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the number of total confirmed cases to 352. Twelve people have died from confirmed coronavirus cases in the county. There are currently 15 people with confirmed cases in the hospital, including two people on ventilators, according to information from the district. Health experts continue to recommend social distancing, face coverings and limited trips outside your home as precautions against COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

On Monday, Evo Entertainment in Kyle became one of the first theaters in the Austin area to opt into Abbott’s order. No other theaters in the region currently list showtimes on Fandango.

American-Statesman staff writer Claire Osborn contributed to this report.

MORE FROM AUSTN360

Isolation tale ‘Spaceship Earth’ sucks the life out of weird science

Alamo Drafthouse launches its own curated VOD service, Alamo On Demand

Asleep at the Wheel’s Ray Benson on surviving coronavirus: ‘I’m very fortunate’