Time for a Texas toast.

Waco’s Balcones Distilling on Monday announced its new whiskey made using the recipe for Shiner Bock.

After waiting patiently for what seems like forever, it is finally here. We paid our respects to a true Texas original by making whisky from their iconic Shiner Bock beer recipe. It's rolling out across Texas this week. Have you tried it yet?

The Balcones Texas Bock whiskey was created in collaboration with Spoetzl Brewery, which makes Shiner Beer. “Derived from Shiner traditions and distilled by Balcones,” the Texas Bock is a malt whiskey “made from the exact recipe for Shiner Bock beer,” according to a news release from the distillery. Texas Bock uses Spoetzl’s mash bill and proprietary lager yeast strain. The whiskey was aged in first-fill American oak barrels for at least two years.

According to Balcones, its Texas Bock starts with a bright nose of pear puff pastry, cinnamon icing, walnut praline and orange peel. On the palate, tasters will detect notes of buckwheat sourdough pancakes, Shirley Temple, maple streusel, strawberry Pop Rocks and seasoned oak. The whiskey finishes with holiday spices and hints of raspberry cobbler, dried rosemary and soft suede.

A bottle of Balcones Texas Bock costs $39.99. It’s available to buy at Balcones Distillery in Waco and at liquor retailers in Texas and Oklahoma for a limited time.

Go to BalconesDistilling.com for more information.

