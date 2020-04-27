How well do you know Renée Zellweger, one of the biggest stars to come out of Austin in the past three decades? Try your hand at this trivia test about the University of Texas alumna.

1. In what Texas town was Zellweger born?

A) Mesquite

B) Boerne

C) Katy

D) West Lake Hills

E) Conroe

2. In which 1990s movie did Zellweger NOT appear?

A) “Reality Bites”

B) “Empire Records”

C) “Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation”

D) “Boys on the Side”

E) “Love and a .45”

3. Zellweger has worked with Meryl Streep once. What movie?

A) “One True Thing”

B) “Music of the Heart”

C) “White Oleander”

D) “The River Wild”

E) “Bee Movie”

4. Zellweger won an Oscar for best supporting actress for Civil War drama “Cold Mountain” in 2004. That year, she beat out all the actresses below for the prize except for one. Which?

A) Holly Hunter

B) Shohreh Aghdashloo

C) Marcia Gay Harden

D) Patricia Clarkson

E) Naomi Watts

5. In her “Cold Mountain” acceptance speech, which actor did Zellweger thank for teaching her that “kindness and success are not mutually exclusive”?

A) Tom Hanks

B) Tom Cruise

C) Ethan Hawke

D) Vincent D'Onofrio

E) Jude Law

6. Where did Zellweger record her singing performances as Judy Garland for 2019’s “Judy”?

A) Abbey Road Studios

B) Capitol Studios

C) Electric Lady Studios

D) Sunset Sound Recorders

E) Muscle Shoals Sound Studio

7. Zellweger has joined an elite club of actresses who won Academy Awards in both the lead and supporting categories. Who else listed below is also part of that club?

A) Bette Davis

B) Katharine Hepburn

C) Charlize Theron

D) Maggie Smith

E) Frances McDormand

8. Zellweger starred as schoolteacher Novalyne Price in 1996 film “The Whole Wide World.” Which actress was supposed to play the part, but had to bow out due to her pregnancy?

A) Olivia D'Abo

B) Debi Mazar

C) Kim Basinger

D) Melanie Griffith

E) Amy Ryan

9. Which author did Zellweger play in a 2006 biopic?

A) Beatrix Potter

B) Virgina Woolf

C) Jane Austen

D) Mary Shelley

E) Gertrude Stein

10. To get into character for “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” Zellweger worked at publishing house Picador under an assumed name. Whom did she keep a picture of on her desk at the office?

A) Matthew McConaughey

B) Colin Firth

C) Hugh Grant

D) Richard Linklater

E) Jim Carrey

ANSWERS: 1) C 2) D 3) A 4) E 5) B 6) A 7) D 8) A 9) A 10) E