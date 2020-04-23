Gardeners have been chomping at the bit to get their spring gardens in during the coronavirus stay-at-home orders. The choice has been to go to big box hardware stores or grocery stores, which have been open, or to check and see if any of their local gardening stores are able to deliver or offer pickup.

Barton Springs Nursery is offering curbside pick up. You can place an order through its online store and pay for it and then schedule your pickup time. You have to allow at least 24 hours.

They will load the plants right into your trunk.

Some of the plants available right now are hot peppers for $1.59 each, oregano for $2.59 each, mint, for $2.59 each, plumbago for $5.99 and strawberries for $1.59 each. They also have plant food, planters, shears, hose sprayers and surprisingly jigsaw puzzles. If you need something that is not posted on its online store, you can email orders@bartonspringsnursery.com.

Barton Springs Nursery is at 3601 Bee Cave Road. bartonspringsnursery.com

The Natural Gardener has also opened up its online shop. You must order at least $100 worth of products and the items are being delivered to you and left in your driveway or by your curb.

There you can find a 5-gallon American Beauty Berry for $24.99, a 3-gallon bay laurel for $29.99, 3-gallon blackberries for $26.99, blackfooted daisies for $2.89, tomatoes for $1.89 and Pequin chilis for $8.99. You can also get plant food and fertilizers, too.

Find the online store at tngaustin.com.

Lone Star Nursery has also been delivery plants to people’s doors. The wholesale nursery has switched to delivering to homes during this time. lonestarnursery.com

Expect more gardening stores to open up as Gov. Greg Abbott allows retail stores to open up on Friday with curbside delivery only.