After spending some time on the sidelines, three of Austin’s top restaurants have gotten into the takeout game. Fresa’s on South First Street, Clarksville’s Clark’s and Italian restaurant L’Oca d’Oro in the Mueller neighborhood have all added the service.

Fresa’s on South First Street is offering its full menu for online and call-in orders (512-992-2946) and contactless curbside service. They’re also selling a Boozy Margarita Kit ($35), featuring their classic margarita mix along, Espolon Blanco tequila and a homemade non-alcoholic triple sec.

Fresa’s says that in addition to sanitizing all of its stations and surfaces, it is also conducting temperature checks on staff. The restaurant at 1703 S. First St. is serving dinner only for now, from 4 to 10 p.m. daily, but plans to add breakfast and lunch.

L’Oca d’Oro has reopened to serve family meals for takeout. The meals are centered around a lasagna with meat ragu or a vegetarian lasagna all’arrabbiata and include a kale and romaine salad with buttermilk Caesar dressing and fresh mozzarella with tomato jam and basil oil. Diners can order online from noon on Monday until 8 p.m. Wednesday, and schedule a pickup time for Friday between noon and 6 p.m. The restaurant at 1900 Simond Ave. is also selling wine, fresh pasta, housemade mozzarella and tiramisu. For every four meals it sells, L'Oca d'Oro is donating a meal to the city's food insecure as part of Good Work Austin's Universal Food Bank program.

McGuire Moorman was quick to get several of its restaurants up and running with takeout service soon after the city and county orders to close dining rooms. Their popular little jewel box restaurant Clark’s had kept its lights off until now. It started serving curbside takeout this week, operating 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; service includes fried chicken Sunday brunch pickup 11 a.m.to 2 p.m. The a la carte weekly menu includes shells, cheese and crab; a lobster roll; crispy snapper and cioppino. The restaurant on West Sixth Street is also selling wines at 25% off menu prices. Call 5120297-2525 to order.