Kids studying World War II this school year? The National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg always makes a great field trip, but alas, that’s not happening this year in the age of the coronavirus.

Instead, you can visit the museum virtually through its YouTube channel. Each week it’s posting Nimitz Minitz videos for kids in elementary school and middle school. For kids middle school and older, it’s posting Highlights and Insights of the Pacific War videos.

The first Nimitz Minitz is on the F4U Corsair plane. The second one talks about rationing and how to grow a victory garden. The third is about the gear soldiers carried.

The Highlights and Insights videos takes you into Pearl Harbor and what happened there. The next one takes you to the Doolittle Raid.

You can find the videos at youtube.com/user/pacificwarmuseum