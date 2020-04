The Blanton Museum of Art has launched its at home program, which includes virtual tours and curated talks as well as activities for kids.

Some of the activities will be step-by-step guides on how to re-create its artwork using things you might have at home.

First up are coloring pages of some of the artwork in its collection that focus on animals.

You can find all the activities at blantonmuseum.org under the #MuseumFromHome tab.