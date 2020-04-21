Austin Couch Potatoes is now selling the masks it has been making to help health care professionals.

Last month, the Austin furniture company stopped producing furniture and instead turned to making masks and gowns once it realized that the material it uses to line its couch pillows is the same material used in N95 masks.

The company has also asked volunteers to help it make masks by delivering them the supplies and instructions and then picking up the finished masks.

Last week the furniture company was able to get 20,000 masks into the hands of health care professionals.

Now you can buy the masks it makes. It’s selling them in packages of 100 for $100. The masks are also washable.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support Austin’s Couch Potatoes has received in response to creating masks and hospital gowns during this unprecedented time,” said co-owner Brian Morgan in a press release. “As businesses begin to reopen, we have been inundated with requests to purchase masks and are thrilled to offer that option so people can get back to work safely.”

You can find the link to purchase masks at austincouches.com. The website also has the link to volunteer to make masks.