Trekking out to Marble Falls to pluck fresh strawberries in spring or pumpkins in fall at Sweet Berry Farm is a rite of passage for many Central Texas. While the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on tourism across Texas, Sweet Berry Farm is open and offering a scaled-down version of its typical spring offerings.

“While we recognize the seriousness of this situation, the farm will remain open and we will do our best to provide a safe environment,” the farm posted on its website. “The farm covers 50 acres, 8 of which are strawberry fields. We have 180 300-feet-long rows (a 10-mile row if you put them end to end) of plants, each row is 6 feet apart.”

The farm has postponed most of its kid-friendly activities but will offer homemade ice cream and popsicles and opportunities to visit with its goats and horses.

The farm is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 1-5 p.m. Sunday. It’s closed on Wednesday. Strawberry season is expected to last into May, although strawberry supplies may be limited; check sweetberryfarm.com/freshnews.html for the latest updates on farm conditions.