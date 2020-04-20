Farm-to-table restaurants and casual spins on fine dining may have helped define Austin dining over the last decade, but at its heart, Austin will always be a burger, barbecue and Tex-Mex town.

That third category took a big hit over the weekend, as Enchiladas y Mas owners Robert and Mary Martinez announced on Facebook that they had permanently closed their beloved restaurant at 1911 W. Anderson Lane. Known for their cheese and meat sauce smothered enchiladas (it’s right there in the name), friendly service and steady crowds that fill the outside and interior waiting areas, the North Austin neighborhood restaurant had been serving folks from its location near Anderson Lane and Burnet Road for more than two decades after moving from its original spot near I-35 and East Dean Keeton Street in the late 90s. The Martinezes write in the Facebook post that they had been intending for more than a year to close their restaurant and retire when their lease ended in June of this year.

Enchiladas may have been in the name, but they were far from the only thing that had customers happily waiting to dine and sip strong margaritas. When former Statesman restaurant critic Dale Rice retired from the position in 2008, he named the migas at Enchiladas Y Mas as one of the 10 dishes he’d miss the most. And, in 1998, the Statesman named the fajitas at Enchiladas Y Mas the best in the city.

While the Martinez’s have decided to retire, following a couple of weeks of experimenting with sluggish takeout sales, their Facebook post says they’re trying to sell the restaurant to their nieces, Eva and Carmen, the daughters of Mary’s brother and restaurant co-founded, Roe, who died last year.

"If they are able to make this a reality they will be back as soon as possible to serve the same food and margaritas that we’ve been offering all these years. Please be patient and as soon as we know something we will share that information with you," the Martinezes wrote on Facebook. "So at this time Robert and I want to thank all of you for your patronage, loyalty, and kindness. Thank you for 26 wonderful years. It’s been an unbelievable experience. Our hearts are full of gratitude and some sadness."

