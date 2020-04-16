Jennie Catherine Nash and Daryan Rahimzadeh were all set to get married on April 11. They had a wedding planned with 170 people at a camp in Georgia where she used to work. Her family made all the decorations for the garden wedding, in a style they called comfortable backyard chic.

They would spend the whole week before the wedding in Georgia celebrating with family.

When the stay-at-home orders for the coronavirus pandemic were put in place, they knew there would be no wedding in Georgia.

Instead of being on vacation the first week of April, Nash was at work as a speech language pathologist at Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas.

“I felt sad a lot, and I was kind of grieving,” she says.

Her co-workers, though, had something special planned.

Led by certified occupational therapy assistant Tiffany Pfluger, they threw a surprise party in the Healing Garden at the hospital. They made a veil out of kitchen curtains and pipe cleaners. They blindfolded Nash and wheeled her in a wheelchair out to the garden, where they had a sign, balloons and cookies.

All her co-workers stayed 6 feet apart and wore masks. They even crafted a way to give hugs using two decorated curtain rods with inflated gloves at each end.

They played bridal shower games, and the music therapists played music.

There was lots of love, Nash says. She kept thinking “how thankful I am for all my co-workers.”

Rahimzadeh attended via Google Hangouts. Even though he wasn’t sure who everyone was because they were wearing masks, “there was a lot of energy,” he says. “I was glad to be there in some way.”

In the last month, Nash and Rahimzadeh had come up with so many different wedding plans. They thought of elopement in different locations that all kept getting closed.

They had decided to go ahead and get married on their original wedding day under an elm tree in Zilker Park with an officiant, two of their groomsmen who live here as witnesses and a photographer, with everyone except Nash and Rahimzadeh staying 6 feet apart.

Then the city closed all the parks for Easter weekend.

“It's been a bit of a roller coaster,” Nash says.

Instead, they shifted the wedding to Thursday, with the hope of Zilker Park but with a backup plan of their own backyard, where they’ve strung up lights and will have their wedding dinner.

“We’re not on plan B,” Nash says, “we’re on plan Z.”

The whole thing has been really sad for a lot of people, she says, especially her family, who wanted to be there with her.

“My family is the best thing about me, and not being able to be with them is really hard,” she says. “My co-workers doing what they did was the next best thing; it was like having family.”

The couple plan to have a family celebration and perhaps a renewal of their vows when this is all over.

