Parents are being bombarded with things they can do with their kids online. It could be coming from schools or day cares, or suggestions from fellow parents. It could be their favorite camps or museums that have flooded their inboxes with links to their online programs.

But what about things to do for yourself? In between what one former teacher called “crisis homeschooling,” being a short-order cook for the most unappreciative diners, refereeing sibling squabbles and impromptu backyard games and working from home, what is left for you?

Natalie Raphael has been offering Austin women virtual women’s circles each week called “Soulful Sundays: Connect, Create, Commune.”

She invites women to bring a journal and pen, get their favorite morning drink and wear comfortable clothes.

Raphael had been hosting new moon and full moon circles for women before the coronavirus pandemic. She thought about how she was feeling during the stay-at-home order and felt she probably wasn’t the only one seeking a human connection.

“I wanted to give back and serve in a way that felt authentic to me,” she says.

Each Sunday at 1 p.m., the one-hour sessions include some connecting with the other women, journal writing, meditation and movement.

“I’m providing the space and structure,” she says, “but we’re checking in and seeing how everyone is feeling.”

The coronavirus pandemic creates some limitations, but there are also opportunities to go inward and find happiness and joy, “how can we cultivate that in ourselves,” she says.

The events are free, but you need to go to the EventBrite invitation to get the Zoom link.

Riley Blanks, a photographer who focuses on helping women appreciate their beauty, has been hosting virtual storytelling Instagram TV workshops on her @wokebeauty Instagram account. Every Saturday at 11 a.m., you can join her in doing some creative writing and storytelling. You just need to bring something to write on and something to write with. She’ll be expanding to a podcast later in April to interview Austin folks about how they are experiencing staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Renee Trudeau, who travels the country speaking about life balance, offers audio classes you can download to do some self-care and help you be more intentional in your life. Each course is $99 on reneetrudeau.com. Titles include “Embracing the Wild Unknown: Nurturing Yourself in Midlife & Beyond,” “Permission Granted: Art of Extreme Self-Care” and “New Way of Being: Letting Go and Learning to Go With the Flow.”

Boss Babes ATX has created the Stay at Home Club. Each Saturday in April, you can find a full day of content. The ones for April 4 and April 11 are archived. This Saturday, it’s a virtual work conference from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with sessions on social media strategies, how to create a 12-week action plan, how to use contracts and how to tell compelling stories. April 25 is Stay Well Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with yoga, workouts, caring for your mental health, being well-rested and a virtual happy hour of connection. You can register at bossbabes.org/stayhome. BBATX asks for a donation when you register.

Sometimes you might need something like getting back to your old routine of working out or even starting a new routine. You can find many workshops on YouTube, or perhaps your own gym has also gone virtual. You can also access the YMCA of Austin’s daily Zoom classes of everything from Pilates to Women’s Boxing, austinymca.org.