The Science Mill in Johnson City has been releasing a video a week to help kids explore its exhibits and learn more about them during the stay at home order because of the coronavirus.

The Explorer Zone so far has released videos on its aquaponics exhibit. It also includes a 360-degree view of that exhibit, an aquaponics bingo and build your own aquaponics exhibit at home.

The Incredible Ball Machine Explorer Zone takes you on a simple machine scavenger hunt in your house, as well as inspires you to make a Rube Goldberg machine

On Tuesday it will release videos and activities about its wondergraph. On March 21, it will cover camouflaging animals.

You can find the videos at sciencemill.org/explorer-zone.

The Science Mill joins the Thinkery as a go-to local site for bringing science to kids at home. Thinkery At Home thinkeryaustin.org/thinkery-at-home includes activities include creating collages, making musical instruments out of common objects, and dreaming up silly creatures.

In addition to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) videos and story time videos, the Thinkery hosts a Facebook Live story time at 10 a.m. weekdays and an Instagram Design Challenge Tuesdays and Thursdays. At 9 a.m., you get the challenge, at noon you get to check in on what you’re doing, and at 4:30 p.m., it’s show and tell time.