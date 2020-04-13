We know parents might be looking for things to keep kids busy, especially if they are also trying to work from home.

The Contemporary Austin’s website’s Contemporary From Home offers lesson plans for parents, teachers and kids to use. Each lesson looks at a different artist’s work housed at the Contemporary Austin. Then kids observe and discuss what went into making that art. Finally they create their own art based on what they learned. These lessons tend to be for older kids.

For younger kids, the site also has three different projects under its Create section, though really there’s no age limits on any of the digital materials.

You can find it all at thecontemporaryaustin.org/fromhome.

The Contemporary Austin’s art school also is now offering digital classes online for different age groups including adults. Once you register, the school will make arrangements to either have you pick up supplies or have them delivered. Find the class list at thecontemporaryaustin.org/artschool.