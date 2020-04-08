Muy emocionante!

MAC Cosmetics is back with a second round of makeup products honoring the Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla.

As with the first makeup line launch, the singer’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga, teamed up with MAC to create the collection.

“I am forever grateful to MAC for allowing me to bring my creative vision to life and to celebrate my sister’s 25th anniversary,” Arriaga said in a statement.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the iconic singer’s death.

The cosmetics company released its first Selena tribute in 2016, when the singer’s fandom created an online petition demanding one.

The Selena La Reina Collector’s Vault includes the “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” lip glass (a pink lip gloss), a highlighter and a neutral and rose-toned eyeshadow called “Mi Siento...Muy Excited,” as well as 12 lip products and an exclusive makeup bag shaped like a bustier.

View this post on Instagram

A collection that deserves to be put on a pedestal. The Selena La Reina Collector’s Vault is now officially sold out! But don't panic – the complete collection will be available for pre-order at 3PM EST. @selenaqofficial #MACSelena

A post shared by M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics) on Apr 6, 2020 at 10:01am PDT

Although stores are temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, items from their collection are available for pre-order online, and the full collection will be available for purchase April 21.