Well, you were probably already watching a lot of TV at home. Might as well make it a festival.

ATX Television Festival, Austin’s annual celebration of all things on the small screen, will present a virtual event June 5-7 instead of the previously scheduled "Season 9" live fest, according to a news release. Organizers have dubbed it "ATX TV ... From the Couch!"

"This will be a television experience unlike anything we’ve done before, and we are emboldened by the possibilities we are discussing with our panelists and partners," co-founders Caitlin McFarland and Emily Gipson said in a joint statement. "We are confident we can continue to have great conversations, showcase new and old favorite series, and interact with our incredible community ... with a lot of fun surprises along the way. The one thing we know is that talking about TV from the place where we watch it ... our living rooms ... simply makes sense."

Details have not yet been provided about what the virtual event will entail. According to the news release, ATX Television Festival plans to hold a physical event for its 10th edition in 2021.

Badgeholders for the 2020 live event can transfer their credentials to the future June 10-13, 2021, or June 9-12, 2022, festivals at atxfestival.com. If they prefer, they instead can contribute the price of the badge to the festival’s ongoing operation costs and receive a discount code for next year’s event. No refunds will be made available, according to the festival website.

The festival website also says that organizers are working to "roll over as much Season 9 programming as possible to Season 10" in 2021, including a "Parenthood" reunion and script reading; a "Scrubs" reunion; a "Cougar Town" reunion; a "Justified" writers room reunion; an "Oz" retrospective; and an "L.A. Confidential" pilot screening.