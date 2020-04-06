Paramount Theatre’s Story Wranglers have extended livestreaming efforts during the stay-at-home order meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On March 30, the group debuted a Facebook Live event in which its professional storytellers took viewer suggestions, taught creative writing basics and then created a story together.

Now every Monday in April, kids can tune into the Story Wranglers on Facebook Live from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

"Our Literacy to Life Live Lesson will engage kids of all ages and their families who are stuck at home and looking for fun educational content," said Brian Fahey, director of education for Austin Theatre Alliance, in a news release. "We will teach the foundations of creative writing and write a story together with the audience watching at home. We hope to serve students who have participated in our Literacy to Life Story Wranglers program at their schools, and also introduce the program to a wider audience."

Catch it at https://www.facebook.com/events/240931827050790/ or on the Paramount Theatre’s education page: https://www.facebook.com/ParamountEDUATX/

When not on Facebook Live during the coronavirus pandemic, the Story Wranglers teach summer camps and go into schools helping kids learn to create and tell their own stories.