Last week, the Austin Diaper Bank expected to hand out 15,000 diapers to local families in need during the coronavirus pandemic through a mobile diaper distribution.

Members of the staff and board wore masks and gloves and handed diapers to cars.

On Friday, the bank will again give out diapers, another 15,000 in packs of 25 diapers per child, in sizes 1-6.

The distribution happens 9:30-11 a.m. Friday at Austin Diaper Bank warehouse, 8711 Burnet Road, Building B.

People need to stay in their vehicles and follow the signs to the pickup area. If you are sick or have been around a sick person, you need to send someone else to pick up the diapers.

Austin Diaper Bank is also asking for financial donations to be able to buy more diapers for the community. You can make those donations at austindiapers.org as well as find the partner organizations where you also can get diapers if you cannot come to the distribution on Friday.