The City of Austin’s shelter-in-place order has led to the temporary closure of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area (BGCAA), which means a suspension of services on which many children regularly rely.

In an effort to support the weekly distribution of the recently launched Club on the Go kits — which provide the club’s children and their families with snacks, meals, activities and resources — Austin-based philanthropists Brian and Adria Sheth, founders of the Sheth Sangreal Foundation, have pledged dollar-for-dollar matching up to $500,000 to fund the program. The Club on the Go kits contain sustainable snacks and healthful meals; themed activities and supplies; nutritional tips and recipes; and resources for health and social services in Austin. Kits are available for curbside pickup.

BGCAA started the kits program on March 19, offering eight pick-up locations across the city, focusing on areas where AISD schools were not providing meals, according to a news release from the nonprofit. The program was responsible for 1,000 meals in the first week. Organizers expect demand to be around 5,000 kits a week.

BGCAA this week opened its Home Club on the Sheth Family Campus to serve the children of first responders and healthcare professionals. It provides services for up to 27 children on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The daily fee to provide basic services, including breakfast, lunch and a snack, is $20. "Scholarships and multi-child discounts are available for children of responders in areas facing the greatest impact,” according to the news release.

The Sheths hope their commitment will inspire others who support the organization.

“While our first responders and health care workers are taking on tremendous burdens and risks to save lives, our mission at Sangreal dictates, ‘No one stands alone while protecting life.’ Expanding the BGCAA services to extend beyond the doorstep of our campus will require all of Austin to join our support of these critical efforts. The matching campaign doubles the value of each dollar raised through necessary donations big and small,” Brian Sheth said in a statement.

BGCAA is asking for donations from the community to help fund the program and the kits, which cost $50 for a weekly kit per child. More on the fundraising drive and the Club on the Go kits can be found at bgcaustin.org.