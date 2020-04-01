Need something to do during the coronavirus stay at home orders? The Texas Health Care Association is inviting you to adopt a nursing home. Most nursing homes and senior living centers are currently not allowing visitors as they try to keep their residents safe.

Adopting a Nursing Home could be a great thing for kids to do as some of them are waiting for school to start next week.

When you sign up at adoptanursinghome.com, you can send an email to nursing home residents or staff or sign up send notes and letters by snail mail.

The site says: “Connecting compassionate Texans like you with this community is critically important to keep spirits up as we settle in for a long period of necessary isolation at these facilities.”