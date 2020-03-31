I never knew how much I’d miss the Naked Cowboy.

Every year, during my annual summer pilgrimage to New York to visit my sister, we head to a show on Broadway and stop by Times Square. There, I invariably snap a photo with the Naked Cowboy, the guitar-wielding, tighty-whities-wearing local celebrity (who, according to recent reports, has continued to busk on the Big Apple’s streets with a new accessory — a face mask).

The coronavirus pandemic has brought travel to a halt, and while those of us who are on the road and in the skies frequently know that self-quarantine at home is essential right now, we can’t help but anticipate the days when our calendars will once again be filled with upcoming trips.

Fellow travelers, to help us weather this time of uncertainty, we want to see your favorite travel photos. Whether it was a solo adventure of a lifetime, a family trip filled with memory-making or a vacation with a now dearly missed loved one, we want to hear about it.

Please email one high-resolution photo along with a description (150 words or less) about why the photo is special, where the photo was taken and who took the photo by April 11 to kfinan@statesman.com. A selection of photos will be featured in an upcoming travel section; even more will be showcased in an online gallery.