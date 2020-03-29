Paramount Theatre’s Story Wranglers are here to entertain your kids stuck at home during this coronavirus pandemic.

The group which tours schools and hosts summer programs turning kids stories into theater is hosting a Facebook Live from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday (March 30).

The Story Wranglers will teach the basics of creative writing and then everyone attending will write an original story together.

"Our Literacy to Life Live Lesson will engage kids of all ages and their families who are stuck at home and looking for fun educational content!" says Brian Fahey, director of education for Austin Theatre Alliance in a press release. "We will teach the foundations of creative writing and write a story together with the audience watching at home. We hope to serve students who have participated in our Literacy to Life Story Wranglers program at their schools, and also introduce the program to a wider audience."

Catch it at https://www.facebook.com/events/212951846465763/ or on the Paramount Theatre’s education page: https://www.facebook.com/ParamountEDUATX/