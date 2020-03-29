Girls Empowerment Network, which hosts after-school programs, summer camps, and its We Are Girls program each November in Austin, is trying to continue to empower girls during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday (March 30), it’s hosting a Zoom meeting at 4 p.m. for girls in grades third through 12th. You can find the link on its Instagram page.

It’s also offering a YouTube playlist called Girl Sparks that will host videos such as “Take Your Emotional Temperature” and “The Girls Empowerment Network Greeting.” More will be added.

And it has a Stress Management Kit with different breathing exercises, meditations and activities such as making a stress ball and sliding bead bracelets. You can find all of it at girlsempowermentnetwork.org.