It’s rough out there for parents. They are starting their third week of everyone being home from school because of the coronavirus pandemic... and last weekend the Austin Parks and Recreation Department closed playgrounds, basketball courts, skate parks, pavilions, tennis courts, and exercise equipment at its parks.

The trails and green spaces remain open.

The Austin Parks Foundation is trying to help by bringing its Little Hummingbird Society program to the virtual world. You can find activity booklets, games and coloring sheets that encourage exploring nature at austinparks.org/little-hummingbird-society/.

These are all activities that you can do in your yard or around your neighborhood without having to sacrifice social distancing.