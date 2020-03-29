AGE of Central Texas has put together a resource and activities kit for seniors and their caregivers, which will be especially helpful during the stay at home order for the coronavirus.

The kit includes an FAQ about dementia, 100 things to do at home such as touring museums virtually, meditations, and exercise including chair yoga, dancing for people with Parkinson’s disease and chair zumba. There’s also coronavirus-specific tools such as how to calm down articles, and managing the stress podcast.

“We know from research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that isolation is a major concern among older adults and caregivers, even before the pandemic,” said Annette Juba, deputy director for AGE of Central Texas in a press release. “We created this resource to help those who are at home to still remain active, both mentally and physically, and have an opportunity to have new virtual experiences.”

You can find it all at http://www.TinyURL.com/AGE-at-home-activities.

The Aging Services Council of Central Texas offers this special coronavirus guide of services:

● To combat social isolation, Family Eldercare offers a phone-based program that can be enjoyed from the comfort of home: Lifetime Connections Without Walls (LCWW). In addition to social and educational sessions, they will be adding special programming on COVID-19 for seniors. LCWW is open to persons ages 55 and older.

● AGE of Central Texas is sharing specific resources and information related to COVID-19 and has created an online library of activities and resources for older adults and family caregivers who are quarantined at home. Their information and Resource Center and durable medical equipment lending remains open via phone or email (ResourceCenter@AGEofCentralTX.org) and telephone (512-600-9275).

● Central Texas Food Bank is posting updated information about their Find Food Now program.

● 211 Helpline offers one-call access to resources.

● South Asians’ International Volunteer Association (SAIVA) is providing virtual programming for older adults, including simple yoga/breathing exercises. Open to all seniors. Please email saivacommunications@gmail.com for information and link for the session.

● Area Agency on Aging of the Capital Area helps connect older adults and their caregivers to community services and supports, including food, basic needs assistance, and information about residents rights in long-term care facilities.

● Alzheimer's Association has provided a tip sheet for working with individuals with dementia during this pandemic. Additional resources:

o Dr. Haydee Becerril will be taking consultations by phone or videoconferencing

for those who need information about care planning and those in need of emotional support. Contact information for care consultations is 512-592-0990 ext.2030 or hbhernandez@alz.org.

o To apply for Respite Care funding, use the following link:

https://alz.org/media/texascapital/Respite-Form-Application.pdf

o They have also launched an online education program. For details and

information regarding upcoming presentations, please visit the following link: https://www.communityresourcefinder.org/

● Drive A Senior West (DASW) is offering a free emergency food pantry for any senior who lives in their service area, which will be operating out of a location in Tarrytown. If a senior is in need, they MUST call the office (512-472-6339) and register for temporary services.