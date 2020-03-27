Though not an official part of South by Southwest, the pop-up Fader Fort party came to be a popular annual part of the Austin music scene in March.

The event in its heartiest years attracted big names like Drake and Miley Cyrus, and it always serves as a discovery platform for artists on the rise — Cardi B did an afternoon set before she because a superstar. Fader Fort scaled its invite-only event back the past couple years, and this year it takes on a new form: digital.

Like pretty much all springtime events, Fader Fort won’t be coming to Austin this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Fader will broadcast a virtual version from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 31.

The Fader Fort digital broadcast will remain on thefader.com for only 24 hours, according to a news release, and it will "feature over 40 exclusive, curated performances provided by both emerging and acclaimed artists."

"These artists join the Fader in this broadcast as an opportunity to raise money for various charities that focus on helping the city and people of Austin, as well as musicians and the entertainment industry on the whole during this global crisis," according to the news release.

On the schedule, which is still shaping up, so far: Kesha (premiering a first cut of the intro to her documentary "My Crazy Beautiful Life"); a cooking demo from rapper Guapdad 4000; artist Ashnikko singing while getting waxed; a performance from Drake collaborator Giveon; a behind-the-scenes tour peek from rapper G Herbo; and a message from Phantogram.

Fader is set to announce the full line-up on March 30. Viewers of the digital broadcast will be encouraged to donate to one of the causes Fader is partnering with, which include, I Lost My Gig, Banding Together, South By South Best, Stand With Austin, Central Texas Food Bank and more.

Find more ways to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic at austin360.com.