Live fires, tipsy dancing, celebrity chefs, good food and good times have become hallmarks of spring in Austin thanks to two popular food festivals.

For almost a decade, the Austin Food & Wine Festival has taken to the shores of Lady Bird Lake, while Aaron Franklin’s spirited Hot Luck Fest has become one of the season’s tastiest gatherings of the season over the last three years.

It will likely comes as no surprise that this spring is going to be very different than those that come before it. With travel restricted, citizens around the country sheltering in place and restaurant dining rooms darkened, most public events are being canceled or rescheduled. Among them. Austin’s two premiere food festivals.

Hot Luck announced this morning that it would take a year off of its four-day gathering of chefs, bands and revelers, with organizers saying they will return with the event Memorial Day weekend 2021.

“We have been closely monitoring the recent developments and know that this year is not the safest time to have a food festival, nor is it the best way to support the industry and our loyal audience that is the heart of Hot Luck,” organizers said in a statement. “We are heartbroken to make this decision but feel it is a necessary step to ensure a safe and healthy community.”

With the festival put on hold, organizers said they will start using their social media channels to help the hospitality industry by an “sharing useful information on how the community can band together in support. We will continue to work on initiatives to give back to our beloved industry, including a celebration come the right time later this year.”

Hot Luck 2020 Ticket holders have the option of deferring their purchase to next year or receiving a full refund via Eventbrite. The slate of live music shows at Mohawk is being rescheduled, and those who have purchased tickets to those will be able to use the tickets for the future shows.

The Hot Luck announcement came a week after the Austin Food & Wine Festival announced on social media that the three-day festival that takes place along Lady Bird Lake and downtown is postponing its late April event. The festival produced by Austin’s C3 Presents has moved to November 13-15 out of concerns for the health and safety of attendees, participants and staff. AFWF’s post says that all tickets purchased for the April festival will be honored and that attendees should keep an eye on the fest’s website and social media channels for updates and news.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B969-qdFTc3/?igshid=19ozdav6p62lg

RELATED

Who’s offering takeout and who has closed due to the coronavirus