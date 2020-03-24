Peggy Cerna has been busy in her Shady Hollow neighborhood home. She sewed until midnight one night making homemade surgical masks until her sewing machine broke and her husband helped get it running.

A few days ago, she went to JoAnn Fabric and Craft Store and found she and the other three customers in the store were all doing the same project.

The retired school principal has been making masks using a pattern and handing them out to family and friends. Now she’s put a bin on her front doorstep for her neighbors to take them. People have offered to help her distribute them if she will keep sewing.

"We’re helping how we can," she says.

The Austin Quilt Guild’s Facebook page was busy this weekend with members sharing templates for masks. JoAnn’s also has a template and instructions.

But do those homemade masks work?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers these guidelines:

Health care professionals can use them as a last resort when other masks are not available, but they are not considered personal protective equipment because their effectiveness is not known.

The CDC continues that you should use homemade masks in combination with a face shield that covers the entire front below the chin and the sides of the face.

Austin’s Dr. Ann Messer, who founded the nonprofit One Good Turn, which takes her all over the world training community members in medical care, says "it would be unlikely that a quilter can make a mask that would work because the holes in the fabric have to be smaller than the size of the virus."

Yet, when she talked with fellow doctors, the general consensus was that anything, even a T-shirt or bandanna, is better than nothing. One doctor said that if anything, a homemade mask can help discourage folks from touching their faces.

Cambridge University tested different materials that folks might have in their homes and found homemade masks captured about 50 percent of particles compared with 80 percent for surgical masks. That study recommended using cotton T-shirts, double layered with a space to put a filter inside it. They recommended vacuum cleaner bags as the best filter.

If you are making masks, Austin Disaster Relief Network is accepting them and will distribute them to the City of Austin Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Capital Area Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

They are recommending that masks have these characteristics, which were vetted by UT Health San Antonio:

• Be made of breathable material and include a double layer if it doesn’t impede breathability.

• Ability to stand up to industrial sterilization with high temperatures so masks can be reused.

• Fabric laundered in hot water prior to sewing to prevent future shrinkage.

• Be pleated or have sufficient fabric for comfort.

• Provide adequate coverage for the face going up to the bridge of the nose and extending underneath the chin.

• Sits tightly on the nose to not slip off. You can sew in a paperclip or a metal twist tie to create a place to pinch the mask at the bridge of the nose.

• Some type of tie to ensure custom fit such as fabric ties or elastic material that can stand up to high heat.

• A pocket so that a filter can be added later.

The hospitals and doctors’ offices we reached out to are not accepting homemade masks as of yet.

Austin Regional Clinic said in a statement: "We appreciate the community coming together to help healthcare workers. At this time we are still using our surgical masks and N95s as they are significantly more effective (at least 5-25 times) in blocking transmission than homemade masks. Our hope is that anyone who has N95, P95, or surgical masks, proven to prevent infectious disease spread, will donate them to their local hospital or clinic.

"Homemade masks can be used in the home if there is a family member who is ill and there are no surgical masks available. A homemade mask should be considered as a last resort as it is better than no protection. Meanwhile, everyone can help by staying home, washing their hands often and restricting all in-person interactions. Individual actions can help change the curve."

Austin Couch Potatoes, an Austin furniture store that launched with handmade furniture about a year and a half ago, has started producing surgical masks. Owners realized that the same fabric the company uses to line the cushion cases of its couches was the same fabric used for medical masks: nonwoven polypropylene.

They started talking about making masks on March 19. By March 20, they were taking apart a surgical mask and making a template. They went looking for materials for the ties, but couldn’t find any elastic at local stores. They’ve turned No. 19 rubberbands into ties.

By the night of March 20, they put a blurb on their social media pages and told people that if they were on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic and needed a mask, to reach out to them at masks@austincouches.com. Within minutes their inbox began to be flooded with message from surgeons, pediatricians and nurses, as well as people handing out public school lunches, people with autoimmune disorders, and people who are caring for elderly family members, says Brian Morgan, a co-founder of Austin Couch Potatoes.

On Monday, they had 1,000 masks to give out.

Morgan now says he’s in talks with city leaders about how they can put their masks into the hands of first responders and medical teams. Some talks have encouraged the company to look at making surgical gowns as well.

Austin Couch Potatoes is working on a how-to video to share with fellow furniture makers to encourage them to turn their factories into mask and surgical gown manufacturers.

Austin Couch Potatoes founders hope to be able to do it all as a community donation to help people who need masks, but they are also worried about paying their staff, Morgan says, and might consider a donation drive.

Morgan says they have been preparing for a year and a half to learn how to sew, to buy equipment, to train a workforce, to use the same material in their couches as is needed in medical masks, without knowing that something like the coronavirus pandemic would happen.

Morgan says, "You cannot make it up; it’s a God story."