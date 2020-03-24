I don’t feel wise. I don’t feel smart. And most elders, including me, don’t know what they don’t know, so watch out if they proclaim they do!

What I do know is precious little. Wash your hands and love one another.

The news assaults me. I care, but it’s relentless. Maybe it has to be. I’ve come to understand that the Coronavirus is considered a pandemic and that the medically fragile, as well as the elderly, are at the greatest risk. OK, I get it. As we become ill or old, our immune systems are not as robust as they once were. I swallow this bitter pill of information and realize this is me, not medically fragile, but elderly.

All of this starts me thinking. Do we have a life span that’s pre-determined? Is anything certain? Do we have any hand in our future? Maybe we do for some obvious heath matters, such as not smoking, not being overweight, and not being sedentary. But a little bug, a little virus we can’t even see has the upper hand in the world now, and we are more or less helpless.

Cities and countries are shutting down so I wonder — will I be able to travel and see my grandchildren sometime soon? Will I be able to hug my homeless friends in a few weeks who are as desperate for human contact as I am? Will I be able to go to meditation, to meetings, to Mass in the near future without fear? So many ramblings from an old woman and so many queries swirling about in my aged brain:

Should I shop for necessities or stay home and improvise?

Should I order cough syrup and more cough drops?

Should I settle in, read my books, and turn off the news?

Should I water my plants, write a poem?

Should I clean out my closet and select things for Dress for Success to help another woman wanting to move up the ladder?

Should I write a thank you letter to my sons?

Should I email my friends and apologize for any past injury intended or not, and tell them I love them?

Should I busy myself with bills and laundry?

Should I listen to my favorite CD’s and sing along?

Should I organize my pantry, linen closet?

Should I pray the rosary for those who have no one to pray for them?

Should I stay in my pajamas all day?

Should I relish a blank in-person calendar?

What is an elder to do? I know so little.

I press on and read about the role of elders in older civilizations. Especially in African and Native American cultures, and still today in these communities, elders are looked upon as sages, as story tellers of the past whose job it is to give meaning to the present. Years lived on the Earth are thought valuable to remind the tribe that there will always be famines. There will always be droughts. There will always be wars. And that this too shall pass. Not without pain and loss of life, not without suffering, not without sacrifice.

So I’m thinking about these sages and trying to lend my aging voice to their songs and say to those listening — we will be changed by this coronavirus. There is no doubt about that. We will have to make many difficult decisions and ask ourselves some truly existential questions:

Will I turn my back on my neighbor and think only of myself? Or will I open my heart and mind to consider — if the roles were reversed, would s/he care for me?

That’s really what this is all about. Not about who gets the most rolls of toilet paper, the last gallon of water or the needed respirator. It’s about who is in need and how we will respond with love.

The steady presence of the old men — the wise men sitting in the synagogues early in the mornings and the old women — the devout women who daily finger their beads with heads bowed in nearly empty Catholic churches in Europe have always lived thus, understanding, faith sustains. It’s all that matters.

Judy Knotts is a parishioner of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, and former head of St. Gabriel’s Catholic School and St. Michael's Catholic Academy. Her newest book, "You Are My Brother," is a collection of past American-Statesman faith columns.