Across Austin, local hospital staffs are working tirelessly to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Also across Austin, restaurants — rocked first by the cancellation of South by Southwest and then by the shutdown of their dining rooms — worry about staying open and paying their employees.

Hope Costanzo wanted to help both groups. So last week, she launched a GoFundMe campaign where Austinites can easily donate money that’s used to gift meals from Austin restaurants to local hospital workers.

“I was worried about being able to raise $1,000 or $2,000, and I hit that within like 12 hours. It took off really quickly,” said Costanzo, 29. “I think people were excited to have a way to help. And buying gift cards is helpful for the restaurants because, even if people don’t use it all upfront, that's money in the restaurants’ pockets.”

Costanzo, who is a project manager for Indeed, said she got the idea from a friend in San Diego who launched a similar campaign. With his blessing and with the help of her friend, Liz Resnick, a registered nurse with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance, she launched the Austin GoFundMe page on Wednesday. It’s already racked up more than $5,500 in donations from more than 100 supporters.

Costanzo’s first step was to purchase $20 gift certificates from Airport Boulevard restaurant Sala & Betty, accompanied by handwritten thank-you notes, for each member of the 100-person staff of the intensive care unit at St. David’s Medical Center. With each hospital she works with, Costanzo aims to maximize the effect of the donations by picking a restaurant that’s conveniently located in relation to the hospital — within a 10-minute drive — and by purchasing all of the gift certificates from one place.

“The owners almost cried when I came in to buy the gift certificates. They were so happy,” Costanzo said, adding that the gift certificate purchase resulted in more than $2,000 for Sala & Betty. Like other Austin restaurants, it’s had to close its dining room but is still offering to-go service. “Everyone is struggling, but feeling a lot of love from their community.”

To pay it forward, Sala & Betty decided to offer an additional 20 percent discount to the hospital staff members who received the gift certificates.

“It’s a genius idea,” said Ray Foreman, general manager of Sala & Betty. “What is so appealing for one is that it benefits the income going into the restaurants that she’s giving business to and, on top of that, it’s a beautiful gesture to the folks in the heath care business. The idea is just giving love all around.”

Costanzo is now working to support the intensive care unit staffs at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center and Seton Medical Center. She plans to continue fortifying medical staffs across Austin as long as donations come in. She added that, while she is concerned that an additional shelter-in-place order by the city, expected Tuesday, could limit restaurant availability, she’s going to keep providing meals as long as she can.

“I wouldn't like to end up in a situation where I'm giving the gift cards out and they're not available to be used. That's hard for me. This isn’t perfect and it's not going to be perfect, but I'm just trying to keep moving,” she said. “There's just so many groups that are fighting this on the front lines. I don't think we're going to run out of people to try and help.”

While the terms of Austin’s shelter-in-place order have not been made public, Mayor Steve Adler on Monday said drafts of the order are similar to Dallas County’s restrictions, which were issued Sunday. That order allows restaurants to continue to deliver or offer take out food.

Constanzo said she’s already heard from several others hoping to start something similar in their cities.

“There’s a sense of heaviness and dread and anticipation, like, ‘How bad is it going to get?’ I know a $20 gift card isn’t going to do a lot for the workers financially, but hopefully it can make things a little easier and spread the love,” she said.