The Austin Film Society is currently conducting "virtual" screenings of the Cannes award-winning Brazilian thriller "Bacurau," starring Udo Kier and Sônia Braga, in conjunction with distributor Kino Lorber’s "Kino Marquee" virtual theatrical exhibition initiative.

"When theaters started to close, we at Kino Lorber turned our thoughts to how we could collaborate with our independent theater partners across the country. We cannot release the kinds of films we do without their support," Wendy Lidell, senior vice president of Theatrical Distribution at Kino Lorber, told Deadline about the program. "Of course we wanted to find a way to keep our current film release in front of audiences, but to do so in a way that would also benefit our exhibition partners. We want to help ensure that these theaters will be able to reopen their doors after this crisis passes. The Kino Marquee program offers an opportunity for theaters to generate revenue while their doors are closed."

Here is how it works:

You go to the AFS website. You purchase a ticket that gives you five days to see the film.

"Proceeds from the virtual ticket purchases will help sustain our programming and support our efforts to reopen the AFS Cinema," the non-profit AFS said in a statement.

A science-fiction film set in the Brazilian sertão, "Bacurau" was supposed to open at AFS in April. It is available now.

Set in a near future time, the film takes places in Bacurau, a small village whose members are mourning the loss of their matriarch, Carmelita, who lived to be 94 years old. Days later, its inhabitants (among them Sônia Braga) notice that their village has vanished from online maps and a UFO-shaped drone is seen flying overhead.

RELATED: Austin movie theaters are going dark to curb coronavirus