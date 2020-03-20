Clear eyes, full hearts, new pup, can’t lose.

"Friday Night Lights" star Kyle Chandler, aka Coach Taylor, and his wife, Kathryn, are the proud new parents of a pup from Austin Pets Alive.

"Actor Kyle Chandler and his wife Kathryn stopped by yesterday with the intention of fostering a dog. Little Clive stole their hearts and they decided to adopt instead!" APA posted on Instagram. "This is not the first APA dog the Chandler family has adopted, and we thank them for their continued support."

Chandler’s not the first celebrity to drop by APA amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, APA posted a photo of food guru Antoni Porowski — who is in town with the rest of the Fab 5 to shoot the sixth season of the Netflix’s "Queer Eye" — with his new foster pup, Neon.

Those interested in fostering an animal from Austin Pets Alive can find more information at austinpetsalive.org or by emailing foster@austinpetsalive.org. All fosters must apply online; do not stop by the shelter without receiving a confirmation and further information from APA staff. More about how the animal shelter is preparing for the coronavirus pandemic can be found on APA website, too.

Austin Animal Center is closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic and also seeking fosters.