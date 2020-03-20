Home Slice Pizza on South Congress Avenue is temporarily closed following a small fire at its More Home Slice takeout operation. The contained blaze started after pizza boxes caught fire in a warmer, according to the Austin Fire Department. Nobody was injured in the fire that took place around 5 p.m.

The restaurant has been serving takeout and curbside service since the city and county mandated that area dining rooms close. Owners said in a statement that the restaurant will be closed while they assess damage and that they will reopen as soon as possible.

“Our staff is working hard to fulfill remaining orders received before the fire. If you’d still like to order Home Slice for takeout, we will be open at the North Loop location until 12 AM,” Home Slice management said in a statement sent to the Statesman. “We will share updates for exactly when we will re-open soon. Thank you for your continued support.”

